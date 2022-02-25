Klaytn (KLAY) Hits One Day Volume of $90.20 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $90.20 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.75 or 0.06905001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.61 or 0.99920638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,643,170 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

