Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 262,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $13,574,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.