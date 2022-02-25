Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

NYSE KTB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after acquiring an additional 723,794 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

