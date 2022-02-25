KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 4,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.