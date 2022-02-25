KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 4,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.