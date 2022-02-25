K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €20.68 ($23.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.57. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 52-week high of €21.50 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

