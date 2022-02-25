Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 876,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,203. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

