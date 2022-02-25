Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,363,595 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.
About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)
Read More
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lansdowne Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.