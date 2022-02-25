Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

LTCH opened at $5.04 on Friday. Latch has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,083,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

