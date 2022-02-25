Laurence S. Dutto Purchases 500 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director Laurence S. Dutto bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $13,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BSRR stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $399.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSRR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

