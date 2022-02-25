LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $13.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE LCII opened at $121.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,757,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

