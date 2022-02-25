LCNB Corp. (LCNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.24 on Friday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LCNB by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCNB by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LCNB during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LCNB by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

