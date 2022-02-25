Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $18.05. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 57,333 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

