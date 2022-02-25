Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) were up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.88. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.60.

Get Legion Capital alerts:

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.