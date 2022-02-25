LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 99,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

