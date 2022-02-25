Leonard L. Walthall Sells 1,600 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CRMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,735. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $619.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
