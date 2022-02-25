Leonard L. Walthall Sells 1,600 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRMT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,735. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $619.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $519,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

