Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 8,888 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $13,205.44.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after buying an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after buying an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

