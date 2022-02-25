LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

LHCG stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,619. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.11.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.