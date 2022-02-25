LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.70.

LHC Group stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,619. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

