Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,954,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

