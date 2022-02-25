Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) to report $141.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $143.21 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,529. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.69.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

