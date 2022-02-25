LinkEye Price Tops $0.0021 (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $119,293.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

