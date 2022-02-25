Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 172,862 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

