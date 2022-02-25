Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 40,000 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 74.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,328 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

