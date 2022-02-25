Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $9.16 Million in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 144,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 37.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BCO opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

