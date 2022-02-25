Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

