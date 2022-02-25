Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 179,399 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,512. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NVST opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

