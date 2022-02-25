Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Live Nation Entertainment have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, both the metrics increased year over year. The company has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. This along with increased demand for digital ticketing and contactless transactions are likely to have contributed to the upside. Going forward, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects in 2022 and 2023. Also, emphasis on cost saving efforts bode well. For 2022, the company has already sold 45 million tickets. The buyout of OCESA will aid the company. Its high debt level remains a concern.”

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.