LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Buys $21,250.00 in Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $21,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.61. LiveOne Inc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

