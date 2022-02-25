Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.71) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.86) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.58 ($0.67) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £35.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.02%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

