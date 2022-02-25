Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 52 ($0.71) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.86) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 50.03 ($0.68) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.13. The company has a market cap of £35.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,435.25).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

