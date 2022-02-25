Loop Capital Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKSI opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

