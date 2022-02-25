Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of LPX opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,203 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

