LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000.

RYH stock opened at $292.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $251.96 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

