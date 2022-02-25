LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $224.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

