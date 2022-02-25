LPL Financial LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

