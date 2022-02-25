LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,857 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

