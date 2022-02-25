LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.45. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.