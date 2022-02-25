Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luxfer by 39.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Luxfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.