Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 127.62 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.90 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £201.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

