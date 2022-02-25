Macy’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:M opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

