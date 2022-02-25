Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,560. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

