Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,560. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70.
Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.78.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
