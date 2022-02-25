Man Group plc Acquires 37,350 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Ping Identity worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PING. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 432.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE PING opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.