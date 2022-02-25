Man Group plc Acquires 47,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 122,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,279 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 175,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

