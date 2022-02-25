Man Group plc Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Man Group plc cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Credicorp stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

