Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Vroom worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $10,294,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vroom by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 249,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vroom stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

