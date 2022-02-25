Man Group plc Purchases 12,529 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

BKE opened at $36.46 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Buckle Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.