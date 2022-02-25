Man Group plc Sells 159,600 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Centerra Gold worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

CGAU stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

