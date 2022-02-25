Man Group plc Sells 68,499 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,499 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of WOOF opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.