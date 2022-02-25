Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,247. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $5,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

