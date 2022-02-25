ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ManTech International has raised its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ MANT opened at $79.39 on Friday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.